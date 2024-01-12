The Good Word: Jessica Manfre, 'Never Alone' author, military wife, social worker

article

Never Alone author, military wife, mother, social worker and Inspire Up founder Jessica Manfre joins us on THE GOOD WORD PODCAST!

She shares how writing became her therapy, how she overcame an alcoholic stepfather and why her faith is so important to her journey. SUBSCRIBE NOW!



