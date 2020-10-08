The Good Word: Gospel singer Melvin Crispell III
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - BET’s Sunday Best Season #9 winner and gospel singer Melvin Crispell III joins us on the Good Word podcast!
He shares how he turned tragedy to triumph! Plus, his new album I’VE GOT A TESTIMONY is out now! Melvin hails from a rich musical legacy.
His father, world-renowned musician Melvin Crispell Jr. composed and played on award-winning songs for some of gospel music’s biggest artists.
His mother, Tunesha Crispell was a celebrated gospel singer whose voice was featured on several well known choir recordings.
