The Good Word: Erana and Jamie Tyler

Reality TV stars Erana and Jamie Tyler join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast to talk about their faith, family, Love and Marriage DC season 2 on OWN and their new business venture that launched this week — brand ambassadors for Alisar Vodka and Ruben A. Hill Whiskey.

The DC-based power couple and parents of three say their faith has guided their journey!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom