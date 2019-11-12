The Good Word: Dr. Shakina Dunbar Rawlings, pastor and found of Jireh’s Place

Dr. Shakina Dunbar Rawlings FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on The Good Word podcast.

She’s transforming the lives of girls across Northern Virginia through her youth mentoring program Jireh’s Place. Her curriculum is being used in schools to tackle cyberbullying, social media dependency and low self-esteem. Plus, she shares the incredible success story that keeps her going! Rawlings is also the senior pastor at Kingdom Fellowship Church in Alexandria. Join us!

