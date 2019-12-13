The Good Word: Christian entrepreneur Dana Chanel

Christian entrepreneur Dana Chanel joins Tisha Lewis on The Good Word podcast. At 25 years old, she’s best known as the founder of the wildly popular Sprinkle of Jesus app and online beauty store Curl Bible.

She is also the founder of several businesses and boldly shares her message about “breaking generational curses” through entrepreneurship. Chanel often posts prayers and faith-based messages on her social media platforms.

She shares the importance of starting your own business and surrounding yourself with the best support system and team. Join us!

The Good Word with Tisha Lewis is the latest podcast coming to you from the FOX 5 Podcast Studio in Washington D.C. Host Tisha Lewis is chatting with celebrities, business pioneers, local dignitaries and faith leaders, both inside and outside the church, on a slew of topics including politics, sports, entrepreneurship and relationships.

