The Good Word: Bobette Greene Brown

As we head into Women’s History Month, The Lady Chapter, Inc. Founder and Creator Bobette Greene Brown joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! She’s impacting lives one woman at a time through coaching, mentorship, counseling and more!

She is CEO of BGB Enterprises, Founder of transFORmU™ Coaching, Executive Director, The Lady Chapter™, an ICF Certified Executive and Personal Coach, Certified Relationship and Human Behavior Consultant, International speaker, Amazon bestselling author, and a proud U.S. Army veteran. The six areas that encompass her passion is represented by the acronym L.E.A.P.E.R.: Leadership, Empowerment, Authenticity, Purpose, Equipping and Relationships.

A former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (E-6) and 82nd airborne paratrooper, Bobette, has a broad and diverse set of leadership experiences derived from having a front-row seat to life and culture in more than 29 states and 23 countries.