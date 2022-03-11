The Good Word: Ayana George

Singer and actress Ayana George joins The Good Word podcast to share her journey to Broadway, where she's making her debut at 50 years old in "MJ: The Musical," and why it's never too late to follow your dreams.

Broadway.com says, "Ayana has performed alongside names such as John Legend, Jazmine Sullivan, Chaka Khan, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Kirk Franklin, and CeCe Winan, to name a few. Ayana recently went viral on social media with her riveting rendition of the Chaka Khan classic ‘Through The Fire,’ as well as a heart-wrenching performance of J. Cole’s ‘Be Free.’"

