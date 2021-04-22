The Good Word: Alex Mason and Natasha Woods

Northern Virginia residents Alex Mason and Natasha Woods are helping connect small business owners with the community through their "Bring Your Own Vibe" grassroots social media platform.

Mason and Woods share the importance of their faith and how they stepped out on faith to start this movement to help small businesses amid the pandemic.

Subscribe!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom