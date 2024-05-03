Teenage preaching sensation shares his testimony on 'The Good Word' podcast

He’s 13 years old, preaching at churches and packing venues nationwide with a powerful voice and message.

Master Hilton Rawls III joins Tisha Lewis on "The Good Word" podcast where he shares his testimony, calling, and challenges.

Rawls III says he’s inspired to do what he does by Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes and Google Play!



