Rambling and Gambling: NFL Training Camps, Vince McMahon, SummerSlam and more

It's Episode 51 of the R&G podcast!

Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue joins Josh from Colts training camp to talk about what it’s like being on his fifth team in seven seasons, playing in the "Leo" spot, the best trash talker he’s ever played against, challenging Jonathan Taylor to a dance-off, and more.

Then, Stat Guy Greg of The Ringer’s Cheap Heat pod hops on to chat about Vince McMahon’s retirement and SummerSlam odds.

MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.

Follow FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal:

Twitter: @JoshRosenthalTV

Instagram: @joshrosenthaltv

Facebook: Josh Rosenthal