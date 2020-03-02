On The Hill, Episode 53: Former Maryland Attorney General talks about prosecuting the DC sniper

This time the On The Hill podcast is joined by former Maryland Attorney General Douglas Gansler.

Gansler was the Maryland State’s Attorney for Montgomery County when the DC sniper was prosecuted.

He also discusses Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to sign a law allowing juveniles, like Lee Boyd Malvo, to be eligible for parole and reveals details of his own direct conversations with the convicted sniper.

Gansler also talks about the upcoming Maryland Governor’s race and if he’d be interested in considering another run for Maryland’s top job.

