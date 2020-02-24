On The Hill, Episode 52: A chat about gun vocabulary with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ky Hunter

This time the On The Hill podcast takes a look at the vocabulary of guns.

What is an assault weapon and what’s not? What’s considered a high-capacity magazine?

The difference between gun control supporters and Second Amendment advocates are not just political, but also rooted in different terms they use talking about firearms.

Ky Hunter spent her military career as a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran. Now, she’s on a new political battlefield with the Brady Campaign, trying to pass laws to stop gun violence.

Ky is also trying to get pro-gun and gun control advocates to start talking with each other in hopes of finding common ground.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Have a topic you want Fitz to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or drop him an email.

On The Hill is a weekly politics podcast featuring FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald in which he expands on the conversations that are the staple of Sunday morning political talk in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: The On The Hill podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom