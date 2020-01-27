On The Hill, Episode 48: A chat with Professor Allan Lichtman, who has predicted 7 out of the last 8 presidential elections

American University Professor Allan Lichtman joins FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald on this episode of the On The Hill podcast.

Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome in seven of the last eight presidential races.

He also predicted in 2016 that President Donald Trump would face impeachment.

Now he’s turning his quasi-scientific method he calls “13 keys” to predict the outcome of the 2020 race. Join us!

