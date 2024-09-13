Melissa Huray discusses battling alcoholism and finding faith on 'The Good Word'

Melissa Huray, former journalist and author of "Radical Freedom: Breaking the Chains of Addiction for Good," will be featured on "The Good Word Series" this Sunday, sharing her powerful story of overcoming alcohol addiction.

In recognition of National Recovery Month, Huray opens up about her 15-year struggle with alcoholism, which began as a teenager seeking escape from the emotional scars left by growing up with an alcoholic father.

Her journey was filled with blackouts, legal troubles, and overwhelming guilt. However, after four years of working toward sobriety, Huray found healing and recovery through faith and prayer.

In her book, Huray offers guidance to those battling addiction, sharing personal experiences, scripture, and prayers to help others navigate their own recovery.

Watch Huray’s interview on FOX Local’s "The Good Word Series" this Sunday at 10 a.m. to hear more about her transformative journey and the message of hope she shares with others.