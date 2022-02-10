I Still Have a Keycard: Mike Thomas

From a Prince George’s County kid to popular FOX 5 Meteorologist, Mike Thomas has a unique story.

Mike shares how he recently went through one of the lowest points in his life during a breakup that landed him in therapy.

Going viral and how Taylor Swift’s publicist ended up reaching out to him. Finding love again, and why he potentially sees himself ending up with a pet rescue. Mike shares his love for hockey and more.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'