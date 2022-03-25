I Still Have a Keycard: Lindsay Watts

Lindsay Watts talks about growing up with a preacher as a dad, did she rebel? Being a bad intern at Fox 5 DC, and making the decision to have just one child.

Plus, Lindsay talks about how being a mom changed her perspective of reporting news, and how her husband proposed to her. And, where Lindsay is going next with her career?

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'