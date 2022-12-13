Zebra and giraffe bones seized at Dulles Airport

Zebra and giraffe bones were discovered at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the bones at the request of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a tweet from CBP official Steve Maloney.

This is not the first time an unusual object has been confiscated at Dulles Airport.

The CBP seized over $200,000 in unreported currency from travelers flying from Dulles to Africa and Asia between September and October.

In March, over a dozen counterfeit designer brand wristwatches, a handbag and sunglasses were taken from a traveler arriving at Dulles Airport from Dubai.