$227K in unreported currency seized from Africa, Asia-bound travelers at Dulles International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized more than $227,000 from travelers flying from Washington Dulles International Airport to Africa and Asia since the middle of September.

The most recent seizure was the largest when officers seized $101,825 from a couple headed to Lagos, Nigeria Saturday. Officials say the two were U.S. citizens and declared $19,600 before a baggage search revealed additional envelopes of currency. The money was seized and the couple was released.

Also Saturday, officers seized $13,332 in unreported currency from a U.S. lawful permanent resident who was heading to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Officials say only $2,700 was reported and the additional currency was found during a baggage examination.

On October 1, officers seized $82,560 in unreported currency from a U.S. traveler who attempted to board a flight to Accra, Ghana. On September 17, officials say they seized $29,822 in unreported currency from a U.S. father and daughter who were boarding a flight to Doha, Qatar. Officials say a currency detector dog alerted them to the bulk currency in the two seizures.

Officials say the total amount of unreported currency seized was $227,539.

The names of the travelers were not released because none were criminally charged.

"The most important lesson for international travelers to understand is that they can travel with as much currency as they desire, but that they must truthfully report it all to a CBP officer. It's that simple," said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. in a statement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say there is no limit to how much currency travelers may bring to or take out of the United States.

However, federal law requires travelers to report all currency of $10,000 or greater to officers and complete U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments.

Officials say risks include missing flights and having the currency seized.

In 2021, officers and agents say they seized an average of about $342,000 in unreported or illicit currency every day.