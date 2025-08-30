Young boy dies after 11-story fall in NW DC

A young boy has died after falling from a window eleven stories above the ground in Northwest D.C.

According to D.C. Police, at approximately 1:58 p.m on Saturday. First District officers responded to 4th and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Upon arrival, they located a young male child who was unconscious and not breathing.

The preliminary investigation appears to show that the child fell out of an apartment window. The child, who according to sources was four-years-old, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD are currently investigating this death.

