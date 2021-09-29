You still have a few more days to offer input on renaming bases honoring Confederate soldiers

As Confederate monuments came down throughout Virginia and beyond in the wake of anti-racist protests, the Department of Defense initiated a commission to consider renaming bases honoring Confederate soldiers.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon launched an initiative to solicit the public’s input – and you still have a couple of days to tell them what you think before they brief Congress on their progress.

You can offer your input by visiting the Naming Commission’s website.

Fort Lee, Fort Benning, Fort Pickett, Fort Bragg, and Fort Hood are among the most well-known bases.

Military.com notes that the Naming Commission is expected to present Congress with a list of assets to be renamed or removed on Oct. 1, 2022.

In the D.C. region, a number of high schools and other institutions, as well roadways, have been renamed as the nation re-evaluates racist elements of its history.

The effort emerged after the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

