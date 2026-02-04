You need this much money to 'comfortably afford' childcare in DC area

article

The Brief The average American household can't comfortably afford childcare costs this year, according to a recent report. Childcare costs continue to rise, with the national average reaching nearly $30,000 a year. Maryland ranks in the top 5 states with the highest income gap.



Working parents need childcare, but as costs skyrocket across the United States, the options are becoming even more limited.

By the numbers:

A recent study states that the average annual cost of childcare for an infant and a 4-year-old in the U.S. is currently $28,190.

Childcare is considered affordable when a household spends only 7% of its income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In order to meet both standards, a household needs to earn an average of $403,708 a year — which is 176.5% higher than the average income of a family with two kids.

Local perspective:

That gap becomes even wider when costs are broken down by state, with Maryland ranking above the national average.

Maryland was named the 4th highest with a 247.9% difference:

Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $40,922

Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $584,600

Average income for households with two kids: $168,047

However, Virginia's difference ranked below the national average at 160.5%, making it No. 34 on the list:

Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $30,680

Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $438,286

Average income for households with two kids: $168,227

Big picture view:

Numbers in the DC area aren't even the highest!

Hawaii households need to earn 269.7% more than the average income to afford childcare, followed closely by Nebraska at 263% and Montana at 257.8%.

Families in South Dakota come the closest to affording child care, but still need 95.4% more than the state's average income.

Tips to afford childcare

What you can do:

Experts say families have several tools and strategies they can use to help make childcare more affordable:

Ask your employer about childcare-related benefits

Research federal, state and local assistance programs, such as universal pre-K and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

Compare alternative care, like nanny shares, co-ops and part-time preschool slots

Adjust schedules to reduce total hours in care

Ask about payment flexibility, sibling discounts or sliding-scale fees