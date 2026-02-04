You need this much money to 'comfortably afford' childcare in DC area
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Working parents need childcare, but as costs skyrocket across the United States, the options are becoming even more limited.
By the numbers:
A recent study states that the average annual cost of childcare for an infant and a 4-year-old in the U.S. is currently $28,190.
Childcare is considered affordable when a household spends only 7% of its income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In order to meet both standards, a household needs to earn an average of $403,708 a year — which is 176.5% higher than the average income of a family with two kids.
Local perspective:
That gap becomes even wider when costs are broken down by state, with Maryland ranking above the national average.
Maryland was named the 4th highest with a 247.9% difference:
- Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $40,922
- Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $584,600
- Average income for households with two kids: $168,047
However, Virginia's difference ranked below the national average at 160.5%, making it No. 34 on the list:
- Average childcare costs for an infant and 4-year-old: $30,680
- Income needed to comfortably afford childcare: $438,286
- Average income for households with two kids: $168,227
Big picture view:
Numbers in the DC area aren't even the highest!
Hawaii households need to earn 269.7% more than the average income to afford childcare, followed closely by Nebraska at 263% and Montana at 257.8%.
Families in South Dakota come the closest to affording child care, but still need 95.4% more than the state's average income.
Tips to afford childcare
What you can do:
Experts say families have several tools and strategies they can use to help make childcare more affordable:
- Ask your employer about childcare-related benefits
- Research federal, state and local assistance programs, such as universal pre-K and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit
- Compare alternative care, like nanny shares, co-ops and part-time preschool slots
- Adjust schedules to reduce total hours in care
- Ask about payment flexibility, sibling discounts or sliding-scale fees
The Source: Information for this article was provided by LendingTree.