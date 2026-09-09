Ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks began across the country, as communities large and small gathered to honor the sacrifices made that day and in the weeks that followed.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that one local firefighter is carrying a special message of gratitude to the people of Newfoundland. It’s a thank‑you for the kindness shown to thousands of stranded passengers when U.S. airspace shut down on 9/11.

Inside a protective case, Fairfax County firefighter‑paramedic Garret Shields is transporting a small but meaningful piece of World Trade Center steel. Shields, a volunteer with the "Pay It Forward 911" charity, is delivering the relic to the town of Lewisporte, Newfoundland. The charity was founded by a man who was among the 7,000 passengers diverted there when flights were grounded.

WTC steel delivered to Newfoundland as 9/11 remembrance ceremonies begin in DC, nationwide

Residents in Newfoundland opened their homes to strangers, housing roughly 800 passengers in Lewisporte alone for five days. Many towns already have pieces of World Trade Center steel, but Lewisporte does not, making this gesture a long‑awaited acknowledgment of its role.

Shields shared the relic with Dulles Airport firefighters before departing and posted photos of well‑wishers along his journey.

The generosity shown 25 years ago continues through "Pay It Forward 911," which organizes acts‑of‑kindness days and charitable events.

The ceremony in Newfoundland is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WTC steel delivered to Newfoundland as 9/11 remembrance ceremonies begin in DC, nationwide