Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-395 in Alexandria

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The Brief A pedestrian died after being struck Monday night on Interstate 395 southbound near Duke Street in Alexandria. Two Virginia State Police troopers attempted life-saving measures on the left shoulder, but the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. The driver involved stopped a short distance away and called 911, and the crash remains under investigation.



A pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 395 in Alexandria, according to Virginia State Police.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 8:29 p.m. on Interstate 395 southbound, just north of Duke Street.

A state trooper located the struck pedestrian on the highway's left shoulder. That trooper and a second trooper performed life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died from their injuries.

Who was involved

State police have not released the victim's identity, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped a short distance down the road and called 911.

What's next:

Virginia State Police said the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.