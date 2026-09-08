Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-395 in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 395 in Alexandria, according to Virginia State Police.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 8:29 p.m. on Interstate 395 southbound, just north of Duke Street.
A state trooper located the struck pedestrian on the highway's left shoulder. That trooper and a second trooper performed life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died from their injuries.
Who was involved
State police have not released the victim's identity, pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped a short distance down the road and called 911.
What's next:
Virginia State Police said the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information provided in a press release from the Virginia State Police.