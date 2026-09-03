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The Brief A new MARC train will connect Montgomery County and Baltimore. The change will create a transfer-free ride through Central Maryland. The new line is set to be operational by Sept. 28, according to MTA officials.



A new MARC train will connect parts of Montgomery County and Baltimore by the end of September, according to the Maryland Transit Authority (MTA).

What we know:

Starting on Sept. 28, the new line will run on weekday mornings and evenings, connecting Rockville, Gaithersburg, College Park, Laurel and Baltimore.

The change will create a transfer-free ride through Central Maryland and expand travel opportunities for MARC riders, MTA said.

The expansion will bring changes to the Brunswick and Camden lines, according to MTA. To create the new line, the agency will adjust existing service without creating additional annual operating costs.

Agency officials said the changes will reduce commute times by up to an hour.

With the new line, the ride from Silver Spring to Baltimore Camden Station will be cut from nearly two hours to 57 minutes. The ride from Germantown to College Park will be reduced from 90 minutes to 46 minutes. The ride from Gaithersburg to Baltimore will take about 78 minutes compared to more than two hours.

The new line will directly connect the following stations with one train traveling to Baltimore in the morning and one returning in the evening:

Brunswick

Point of Rocks

Barnesville

Germantown

Metropolitan Grove

Gaithersburg

Rockville

Kensington

Silver Spring

College Park

Laurel

Baltimore