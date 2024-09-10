WSSC worker killed by suspected drunk driver at scene of water main break in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Water employee who was working at the scene of a water main break.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on September 8 at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Rodney Road.

Detectives say 39-year-old Ernest Joseph Dyson, a WSSC Water employee from Clinton, was struck by a black 2011 Volkswagen CC. Investigatros say the vehicle was driven by a person they believe was intoxicated. Dyson died at the scene.

WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Kishia L. Powell issued the following statement following Dyson’s death:

"The entire WSSC Water organization has heavy hearts today as we join family and friends in mourning the loss of one of our own, Crew Supervisor Ernest Joseph Dyson. Ernest died while serving in the line of duty while responding to a water main break in Silver Spring in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 8, 2024, when a driver fatally struck him at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Rodney Road. According to Montgomery County Police, the driver was intoxicated. This is a sad reminder of the risks our front-line water heroes face in service to our 1.9 million customers. WSSC Water is devastated by this tragedy. Ernest was the embodiment of professionalism and public service. He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the Utility Services Department and a beloved member of Team H2O with nearly 18 years of service to WSSC Water customers. We are all heartbroken and honestly still in shock as we process this senseless tragedy. Our deepest condolences are with Mr. Dyson’s family during this incredibly difficult time and with all his teammates who knew and cared for him. We will continue to support the family and team as we navigate through this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are seeking witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 240-773-6620.