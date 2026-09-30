The Brief WSSC Water made solid progress overnight restoring production at its Potomac Water Filtration Plant. A critical essential-use water restriction remains in effect Wednesday for nearly two million residents. Officials confirmed there is no boil water advisory and drinking water remains safe to use.



WSSC Water made solid progress overnight restoring production at its Potomac Water Filtration Plant, but a critical water restriction request remains in effect Wednesday for nearly two million residents in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

A major electrical issue disrupted operations at the plant for most of Tuesday. While power delivery is adequate and distribution system storage levels are returning to normal Wednesday morning, officials warned the situation remains critical and risks remain.

The facility is currently operating under a temporary internal electrical configuration, according to an update. Crews will continue work Wednesday to fully restore power and return the plant to normal operations.

Until further notice, WSSC Water urges all 1.9 million customers to continue limiting consumption to essential purposes. Recommended conservation measures include avoiding outdoor water use and lawn irrigation, limiting toilet flushes, and minimizing the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

Officials confirmed there is no boil water advisory, and the drinking water remains safe to use. WSSC Water will evaluate system status and electrical repairs later Wednesday to determine if the conservation request can be lifted.

Customers are strongly encouraged to continue conserving water through the following measures (WSSC):

Use water only as necessary.

No outdoor water use, including lawn irrigation systems.

Avoid or limit flushing toilets (do not flush after every use).

Avoid or limit using washing machines and dishwashers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WSSC Water reports progress at Potomac plant, but 'critical' essential-use request stands Wednesday