Authorities say a vehicle being driven the wrong way down a Gaithersburg street crashed into a police cruiser Monday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. along N. Frederick Avenue and Chestnut Street in Montgomery County.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

