World Teachers Day freebies: Dunkin' giving free coffee to educators

World Teachers Day 2023 is Thursday, Oct. 5, and Dunkin’ is honoring educators with free coffee to "keep educators runnin’."

The offer is only available in person — not online. Educators – from pre-K through college – can present a valid school/work ID upon ordering for the free beverage. No purchase is necessary.

Dunkin Iced Coffee (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

Limit one complimentary cup per teacher. The offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

World Teachers’ Day was created in 1994 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate educators and all they contribute to the world.

READ MORE: Millions more students eligible for free school meals under expanded US program

Parents and students alike can go the extra mile to show their teachers some love with a thoughtful card, classroom supplies, homemade snacks, a gift card or other gifts of appreciation.