Worker dies after being stuck on power lift for hours in Prince William County

A worker who was stuck on a power lift for hours in Prince William County Tuesday has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s death is considered an unattended death. A second worker reported no injuries but was transported for evaluation.

The two workers were rescued behind the Shorehaven Apartment Complex after being stuck on a lift near power lines for close to four hours, resulting in thousands of people losing power.

Prince William County's Fire Marshall Office says the man and woman were stuck 30 feet high on the lift. Residents say they were painting the shutters of the buildings.

One of the victims had electrical burns, according to officials.

Dominion Energy had to cut power to close to 50,000 people in order to rescue the workers.