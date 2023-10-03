Worker critically injured in three-story fall at Northwest DC construction site

A worker was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling down three stories in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the man fell 3 stories into a below-grade area in the 1300 block 11th St., NW on Oct. 2.

The victim began receiving advanced life support care while first responders prepared to extract him from the below-grade space.

Once successfully removed, he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. No additional information about the victim’s condition has been released at this time.

It’s not yet known what led up to the fall or what agency he was working for.



