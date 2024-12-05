Woodbridge youth sports complex scorched after fire spreads from nearby home

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A Woodbridge youth sports complex was seriously damaged after a two-alarm fire broke out Thursday evening.

The fire initially broke out on the exterior side of a single family home on Devil’s Reach Road. The first crew responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Sport and Health Drive and called for a second alarm as they saw the fire expanding. A third alarm was requested shortly afterward.

Fire officials say brush and other combustibles had ignited and spread to the Kids Choice Sports building on Sport and Health Drive.

The Kids Choice Sports building was not heavily occupied at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are still at the scene clearing and investigating. The cause of the initial fire has not been determined at this time.

Three adults were displaced from the home on Devil's Reach Road. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.