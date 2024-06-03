Virginia native Tommy Richman’s 'Million Dollar Baby' tops charts

article

From a humble beginning in his Woodbridge home’s basement, Richman’s viral hit, "Million Dollar Baby" reached the #3 spot on the Billboard’s Hot 100 list last month.

"It’s just the sixth time in history that an artist has debuted in the top 2 of the chart with no prior Hot 100 history," Billboard Charts wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The song was released on April 26 after posting teasers of the song on TikTok. Since then, the song has dominated the radio and social media platforms, with the catchy tune ringing throughout the nation and the world.

Richman also ranked #1 on both the Billboard Global 200 list and the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart.

While the past few weeks have been huge for Richman’s career, he has been crafting his rap, R&B and funky music since the COVID-19 pandemic. He has released several recordings and has since become the first artist to be signed under R&B and soul artist Brent Faiyaz’s ISO Supremacy. Faiyaz is also a DMV native.

"There’s a lot of passion through the scene back home, and I feel like it’s because a lot of people don’t get a fair shake," Richman told the Miami New Times. "It’s really hard to have your voice heard there."



