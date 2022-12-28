Woodbridge man missing under suspicious circumstances

Prince William County police are asking for help finding a man who appears to have gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Dec. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., police believe Jose Guerrero left his home to go to a Woodbridge gas station.

Guerrero's car was found by Prince William County police on Dec. 23 in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road, and it reportedly shows proof of foul play. However, police would not confirm those reports while the investigation is ongoing.

Jose Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge

Guerro is described as a 5'8", Latino male, who weighs around 109 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

