Woodbridge couple creates fun home education program for kids after coronavirus closes schools

A couple from Woodbridge is taking homeschooling to the next level for their five children following closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nathalie Grant and her husband Timothy created their own school for their kids called, Grant Elementary.

Each day the Grant children get dressed up, go to "school" in the comfort of their own home, and participate in various theme days.

