Woodbridge apartment building fire displaces 48 residents

article

A fire at a Prince William County apartment building on Friday afternoon left 48 residents displaced.

Prince William County fire officials say crews responded around 4:18 p.m. to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge.

Fire officials when crews arrived to the scene, they noticed heavy fire coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.

The fire was later brought under control, and investigators learned that a total of 14 residential units were impacted by the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the building was not built with a sprinkler system, and that helped worsen the damage caused by the fire.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.