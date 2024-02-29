A Bar of Their Own — a women's sports bar — opens in Minneapolis

A bar that will exclusively air women's sports opens on March 1 in Minneapolis.

A Bar of Their Own is the first bar of its kind in the Midwest. It took over the Tracy's Saloon space in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Bar owner Jillian Hiscock says she and others took note of The Sports Bar's historic opening in Portland, Oregon, last year. It was the United States' first bar exclusively showing women's sports.

Hiscock said she kept waiting for the trend to come to Minnesota but never imagined she would be the one to take on the task.

A Bar of Their Own is the result of a successful crowdfunding campaign and will regularly be open Wednesday-Sunday. The bar will also be serving the beloved chicken wings from Tracy's Saloon, along with offering vegan and gluten-free menu items.