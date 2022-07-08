Women's March to rally in DC Saturday calling for protection of abortion rights

Women's March organizers are planning a rally in D.C. on Saturday, July 9, aimed at pressuring the Biden's Administration into taking action to protect abortion.

The rally comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

According to a press release from organizers, the event will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Franklin Square Park, just blocks away from the White House.

The event will begin with a direct action training before the group plans to march to the White House where they will conduct a sit-in.

The press release states that "Women’s March members and protestors will risk arrest to get our message over to President Biden: protect abortion."

According to a sign-up sheet on the Women's March website, the group is requiring attendees of the rally to be 18 years of age and older. The sign-up form also asks attendees to indicate whether they are willing to risk arrest at the event.

According to a permit application filed with the National Park Service, organizers expect up to 1,000 people to attend the rally.

In their call to action, Women's March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona said the goal of Saturday's march is to send a message to the Biden Administration.

"Fight to protect the women that brought you to power or step aside and elect someone who will. It’s as simple as that. You have the power to declare a public health emergency on abortion, codify reproductive rights through executive action, and expand the court. Be our champion and use that power."

The last time the Women's March helped organize a March in D.C. was May 14, for the "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom. That rally, which drew thousands of people to D.C., was planned in response to the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on abortion rights.

The group also helped organize a march in D.C. in 2020 and in 2017 on the day of former President Donald Trump's inauguration.