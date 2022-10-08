WATCH: Women's March rallies for reproductive rights in DC ahead of midterm elections

article

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, thousands of demonstrators are marching in D.C. in support of reproductive rights on Saturday.

The demonstration hosted by Women’s March, in conjunction with groups like UltraViolet, All* Above All, the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), kicked off at 11 a.m. in D.C.'s Folger Park.

Folger Park is located along D Street Southeast, between 2nd and 3rd Street.

The group is expected to gather at the park before holding a rally, and marching through D.C.

The event is being emceed by Lea DeLaria and will feature performances from Milck, BIIANCO and Autumn Rowe

According to organizers, the event, which has been branded as the "Women’s Wave" day of action, is part of massive nationwide protests meant to demonstrate public support for reproductive rights and rally momentum to vote for pro-choice candidates during the 2022 midterm elections, which will take place on November 8, 2022.

Women’s March says there are 450 marches planned on Saturday in all 50 states.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

"The #WomensWave is coming for EVERY anti-abortion politician, no matter where they live. Today we march," said Rachel Carmona, Executive Director of Women’s March, in a Tweet posted Saturday morning.

In a press release about the event, Carmona said, "women and activists across the country have never felt more urgency to turn up and speak out against the political forces that have banned their rights to make life-changing decisions about their own bodies. We are fired up to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country into office who will protect reproductive freedoms and reject proposals aimed at restricting abortions."

To learn more about the Women's Wave day of action and the marches happening across the country click here.