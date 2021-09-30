Women’s March 2021: Everything you need to know

Although it remains to be seen whether this year’s edition will match the deluge of protesters who took to the street for the Women’s March five years ago, activists will return to D.C. this weekend motivated by direct threats to reproductive rights.

According to the Washington Post, organizers chose to hold the march in October this year in order to protest Texas’ historic anti-abortion legislation, and also Mississippi’s direct challenge to Roe v Wade coming in December.

Organizers told the Post that the march may be smaller this year, with perhaps fewer than 10,000 people participating.

Participants are being asked to gather Saturday at 11 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, following a Faith Gathering at 10 a.m., and a Black Feminist Future Squad Rally at 10:30 a.m.

Everyone is required to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer stations will be set up around Freedom Plaza.

Organizers are also asking everyone to socially distance in an additional effort to minimize COVID-19 risks.

Review more information about COVID-19 safety guidelines at the Women’s March.

The rally proper will begin at noon at Freedom Plaza, followed by the march at 1:30 p.m.

The march will proceed east along Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest; and then continue east along Constitution Avenue, Northwest. Participants will then march south on First Street, Northeast toward the Supreme Court.

D.C. police say a number of streets will be shut down to accommodate the march.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

- E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 12th Street, NW

- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW

- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

- E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Additional details on the Women’s March are available their website, and D.C. police information on road closures can also be found on the District’s website.

