Woman wanted in connection to sexual abuse of an infant; MD State Police offering $14K reward for information

Authorities are offering a $14,000 reward to anyone who can help identify a woman wanted in connection to the sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are searching for an adult woman seen in a video that depicted the sexual abuse of an infant.

The video was made in 2020. The female victim is believed to be 4 or 5 years old at this time and investigators say they believe the woman has specific knowledge related to the identity of the little girl.

The woman who appears in a video of the abuse has distinctive tattoos including a chest tattoo and multiple arm/hand tattoos. One wrist tattoo appears to read "12-17-16".

Specific facts related to the investigation are not being released at this time due to the nature of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Individuals who are able to provide information on the identity of the woman could receive up to $14,000 in reward money, funded by the Maryland Department of State Police, Howard County Police Department and Metro Crime-Stoppers Maryland.

Investigators can be reached at 443-486-3335 or 1-866-756-2587 and reference case #22-MSP-043527.