Woman wanted for Friday night stabbing in Navy Yard

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect they say carried out a stabbing in D.C.'s Navy Yard.

What we know:

A man was found suffering from a stab wound on the 1100 block of First Street Southeast around 8:41 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was said to be conscious and breathing.

Police say a female suspect was caught on surveillance.

What we don't know:

Further details about the stabbing, including the motive, are still unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.