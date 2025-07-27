Woman wanted for Friday night stabbing in Navy Yard
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect they say carried out a stabbing in D.C.'s Navy Yard.
What we know:
A man was found suffering from a stab wound on the 1100 block of First Street Southeast around 8:41 p.m. Friday.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was said to be conscious and breathing.
Police say a female suspect was caught on surveillance.
What we don't know:
Further details about the stabbing, including the motive, are still unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.