Woman violently attacked, tased by juveniles at L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station

A woman contacted FOX 5 after being assaulted at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station in Southwest D.C.

The victim, Martha Dulko, says she was viciously hit in the head multiple times by a group of juveniles and even tased. She now has a concussion but is thankful to be alive.

The violent attack happened Thursday, July 10 around 6 p.m. after swiping her card to get on the train.

"I completely did not expect them to come over. I asked them, ‘what are you doing?’ One of them, like, bumped me in the shoulder, like really, really rough, so I have to move over and then I got punched in the face," Dulko told FOX 5.

She says she was knocked to the ground and then dialed 911.

"Most terrible thing. It kind of made me lose faith in humanity so when the fight was occurring, I remember there was a big group of people standing around us like maybe 10 or so people and I remember saying can someone help me and no one did anything," said Dulko.

Metro Transit Police tells FOX 5 officers did arrest two juveniles.

They located the third suspect and applied for a warrant for their arrest. The investigation is ongoing and has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

Martha wants the suspects to be held accountable for their actions.

"Letting people go with a slap on the wrist for things they have done to me is just going to embolden them to do those things over and over again and maybe we should put a stop to it somehow," said Dulko.

While Martha continues to recover from this traumatic incident, she has a message for the people who assaulted her.

"What did I do to you? Why would you hurt me so much? I just don’t understand that," she said. "Now I have like nightmares, I cannot work, I cannot do nothing for the next few weeks and it just, I don’t deserve it and I don’t think anyone else does."

At this time, it’s not clear what charges the juveniles will face – if any.