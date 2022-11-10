Woman to be granted new trial after being found guilty of killing mother, sister

article

A woman will be granted a new trial in Fairfax County after being found guilty of killing her mother and sister due to "a juror's inappropriate actions."

FOX 5 reached out to Fairfax County officials who confirmed Megan Hargan will be granted a new trial. Officials say a juror used their own unloaded rifle to see how the crime might have been committed and shared those findings with the other jurors.

Hargan was found guilty of murder for the 2017 deaths of her mother and sister, which first appeared as a murder-suicide, in March of this year.

READ MORE: Woman found guilty of murder after staging 2017 murder-suicide scene in Fairfax County

Evidence submitted at trial revealed Megan Hargan was angry because she thought her mother favored her sister Helen, and because Pamela did not make a $400,000 wire transfer to purchase a home for Megan.

After initially telling FOX 5 they believed the two women had died in a domestic murder-suicide incident at a home on Dean Drive, police quickly determined that it had been staged.

Officials say Hargan attempted fraudulent money transfers from her mother's account on the day of the murders and the day before.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 18, but officials say it does not appear that will happen.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released this statement on the situation:

"We are disappointed that a juror’s inappropriate actions led to this double murder conviction being vacated. We are still committed to getting justice for the victims of this crime. My office will move forward and prepare for the new trial."