Woman stuck, injured by vehicle in Bowie

A woman was hurt Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Prince George's County.

Police say the crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. near a shopping plaza at Annapolis Road and Racetrack Road in the Bowie area.

Investigators say the woman was trying to cross Annapolis Road when she was struck. The vehicle remained on the scene and no charges are expected.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, police say. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.