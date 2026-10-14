The Brief A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Colesville. The driver involved in the 7 a.m. crash on Randolph Road remained at the scene. Randolph Road was closed in both directions between Sherwood Forest Drive and Hammonton Place for the investigation.



A woman died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

The collision was reported around 7 a.m. on Randolph Road near Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene following the crash.

Randolph Road was closed in both directions between Sherwood Forest Drive and Hammonton Place as police investigated the incident.

Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Randolph Road in Colesville