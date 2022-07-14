Woman struck, killed on I-270 after leaving vehicle and walking on highway: police

Maryland State Police say a woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night on Interstate 270 in Frederick.

Authorities say 20-year-old Excel Oghenerukevwe Gold of Upper Marlboro left her vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-270 shortly before 11:30 p.m. and began walking south in the northbound lanes.

She was struck by a BMW sedan that was heading northbound on I-270 just past MD-109 in Frederick County.

She died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the BMW was not injured. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.