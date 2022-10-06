Woman struck by train prompts delays on Metro's Red Line Thursday afternoon

Metro riders can expect delays Thursday afternoon after a woman was struck by a train at the Friendship Heights station.

Officials say the incident happened around 5:23 p.m. at the station located at 5337 Wisconsin Avenue.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said on Twitter that they are actively working to rescue the woman. Metro officials say the woman is conscious at this time.

As a result of the incident, officials say, the Red Line will be single tracking between the Medical Center and Van Ness stations.

Officials say riders can expect delays in both directions.

They did not indicate how long the delays are expected to last.

