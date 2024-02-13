Expand / Collapse search

Woman strangled after verbal altercation escalates in Prince William County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince William County
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Prince William County officials continue to investigate a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical dispute in Dumfries. 

Officials responded to the area of Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. on February 8 at 10:59p.m., for a report of a domestic dispute. 

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old woman. The suspect has been identified as Mason Paul Bailey. 

According to officials, the two were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, Bailey struck the victim and then grabbed her neck before taking her phone while she attempted contact with emergency services. Officials say the parties eventually separated, and remained at the apartment where they encountered the police. 

Minor injuries were reported.

Featured

Another Virginia shopping center gives Girl Scout troop the boot
article

Another Virginia shopping center gives Girl Scout troop the boot

Girl Scouts are being booted out of shopping centers across northern Virginia while selling Girl Scout cookies.