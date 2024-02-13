Woman strangled after verbal altercation escalates in Prince William County

Prince William County officials continue to investigate a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical dispute in Dumfries.

Officials responded to the area of Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. on February 8 at 10:59p.m., for a report of a domestic dispute.

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old woman. The suspect has been identified as Mason Paul Bailey.

According to officials, the two were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, Bailey struck the victim and then grabbed her neck before taking her phone while she attempted contact with emergency services. Officials say the parties eventually separated, and remained at the apartment where they encountered the police.

Minor injuries were reported.