Woman stabbed to death in northwest DC, police say

A woman was stabbed to death in northwest DC Tuesday, according to police.

Metropolitan Police were called to the 5000 block of 1st St NW around 4:50 p.m. where they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was unconscious and not breathing, and homicide detectives were called in.

A source at the scene told FOX 5 the woman was pronounced dead, and it is believed that she and the suspect knew each other.

Officials advise residents to be on the lookout for a Hispanic male, 5'8"-5'10", 20-30 years old with tattoos on his arms. The clothing he was wearing is unknown at this time.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details. Check back for updates on this developing story.