Woman shot, killed in Manassas; police investigation underway
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting in Manassas that left a woman dead.
Officers arrived to the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road Sunday afternoon at 4:51 p.m. after they received a call.
When they entered the home, they say they found a woman who had succumbed to her injuries.
Neighbors in the Sentry Ridge community say they know the deceased.
One person tells FOX 5 they've known her for over three decades.
Another neighbor described her as friendly.
This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Prince William Police Department.